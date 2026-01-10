Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claritev in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $33.00 target price on shares of Claritev and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of CTEV opened at $29.18 on Friday. Claritev has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57.

In related news, SVP William B. Mintz bought 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,350. This represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis Dalton purchased 5,290 shares of Claritev stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,846.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,572 shares in the company, valued at $452,085.56. This represents a 123.54% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,347 shares of company stock worth $710,938 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTEV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Claritev during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Claritev in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Claritev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Claritev during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claritev during the third quarter worth about $322,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability, transparency and quality. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources from over 40 years of claims repricing. Claritev utilizes world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability in healthcare, brings price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design.

