GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2137 per share on Tuesday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This is a 1.1% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:XBTY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.?

