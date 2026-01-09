William Sheriff Sells 10,000 Shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) insider William Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081.56. The trade was a 77.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,811. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $518.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.04.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 118.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland initiated coverage and assigned a "Strong-Buy" rating, putting enCore on analysts' radars and supporting upside sentiment among growth/value-seeking investors.

The research note included detailed quarterly EPS forecasts (Q4'25–Q4'26 and FY'25–FY'27) and cadence of expected losses, giving investors a clearer roadmap for near-term results and guidance assumptions.

Although bullish in rating, Northland's model projects continued losses (FY2026 & FY2027 at about ($0.29) per share), which are deeper than the current consensus (~($0.20)). That forecast of extended negative earnings can pressure valuation and limit enthusiasm despite the Strong-Buy.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in enCore Energy by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 82,864 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in enCore Energy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of enCore Energy by 192.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 360,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EU. Wall Street Zen downgraded enCore Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

enCore Energy Inc is a U.S.-based uranium exploration and development company focused on deploying in-situ recovery (ISR) technology to bring domestic uranium projects into production. The company’s operations are centered on the Nichols Ranch ISR facility in Wyoming, which represents enCore’s flagship asset and its nearest-term production opportunity. Through ISR methods, enCore seeks to extract uranium with lower environmental impact and capital requirements relative to conventional mining.

In addition to Nichols Ranch, enCore holds a diversified portfolio of uranium properties in the western United States, including the Roca Honda project in New Mexico and several ISR-amenable projects in the Texas and Oklahoma regions.

