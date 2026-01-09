Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) COO Touraj Parang Sells 4,008 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 4,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $57,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,329,683 shares in the company, valued at $19,014,466.90. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Touraj Parang sold 5,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $65,350.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Touraj Parang sold 6,300 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $74,781.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Touraj Parang sold 6,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $65,514.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Touraj Parang sold 9,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $111,910.00.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 4.5%

Serve Robotics stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,330,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,877,606. Serve Robotics Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

More Serve Robotics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Serve’s partnership with DoorDash could be transformative — broadening demand, improving robot utilization and unit economics as Serve pushes toward scalable growth. This frames the DoorDash tie-up as a key revenue/efficiency catalyst. Read More.

Zacks says Serve’s partnership with DoorDash could be transformative — broadening demand, improving robot utilization and unit economics as Serve pushes toward scalable growth. This frames the DoorDash tie-up as a key revenue/efficiency catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool highlights continued Wall Street buy ratings and public praise from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2026 — positive sentiment that can support multiple re-rating paths (market share, tech partnerships, investor interest). Read More.

The Motley Fool highlights continued Wall Street buy ratings and public praise from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2026 — positive sentiment that can support multiple re-rating paths (market share, tech partnerships, investor interest). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity — roughly 40,038 calls traded (about +52% vs. average) — indicates speculative bullish positioning or hedging by traders anticipating upside. This can amplify short-term price moves if buys continue. (no article link available)

Unusually heavy call-option activity — roughly 40,038 calls traded (about +52% vs. average) — indicates speculative bullish positioning or hedging by traders anticipating upside. This can amplify short-term price moves if buys continue. (no article link available) Negative Sentiment: CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,088 shares at an average of $14.30 (0.27% reduction in his holding). Insider sales by the CEO can be read as signal-raising for some investors. Read More.

CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,088 shares at an average of $14.30 (0.27% reduction in his holding). Insider sales by the CEO can be read as signal-raising for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO Touraj Parang sold 4,008 shares at an average of $14.30 (0.30% reduction). Multiple senior-exec sales on the same day increase perceived downside pressure. Read More.

COO Touraj Parang sold 4,008 shares at an average of $14.30 (0.30% reduction). Multiple senior-exec sales on the same day increase perceived downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider Euan Abraham sold 1,171 shares at $14.30 (0.48% reduction). Smaller sale but adds to the cluster of insider dispositions. Read More.

Insider Euan Abraham sold 1,171 shares at $14.30 (0.48% reduction). Smaller sale but adds to the cluster of insider dispositions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Brian Read sold 4,748 shares at an average price of $15.81 (1.42% reduction). A CFO sale at a higher average price can attract particular attention from investors. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Serve Robotics by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

