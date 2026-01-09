Teresa Mccarthy Sells 1,965 Shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $141,931.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,303.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Teresa Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Teresa Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RNA remained flat at $72.37 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.95. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 123.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Avidity Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.
Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company’s proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.
The company’s lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.
