SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 739.60 and last traded at GBX 739, with a volume of 9175032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 719.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 677 to GBX 700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 854.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 708.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 673.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

