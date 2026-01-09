Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amrize (AMRZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) recently:

1/8/2026 – Amrize had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Amrize had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Amrize had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Amrize had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Amrize had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Amrize had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Amrize was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

12/8/2025 – Amrize was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/25/2025 – Amrize is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Amrize is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Jaime Hill purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $202,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at $917,539.69. This trade represents a 28.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,711.72. This trade represents a 67.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,720.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

