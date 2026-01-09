Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.79 and last traded at $77.6730, with a volume of 2438870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

