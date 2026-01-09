Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 49,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 111,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Avanti Helium Stock Up 28.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.66.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp. in August 2022. Avanti Helium Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

