Traders Purchase Large Volume of AMC Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 132,910 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 63,388 call options.
Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,838,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,248,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $823.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.72. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.08.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.26.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.
Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.
