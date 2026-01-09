Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from C$116.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on Aritzia from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aritzia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$133.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.92.

Aritzia stock traded up C$3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,033. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$36.51 and a 12 month high of C$135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.50.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

