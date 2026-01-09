MemeCore Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges (M)

MemeCore (M) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, MemeCore has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. MemeCore has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $10.79 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MemeCore token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,717.07 or 0.99821982 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,291.41 or 0.99859128 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MemeCore Token Profile

MemeCore launched on July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,322,287,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,970,854 tokens. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_m. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com.

Buying and Selling MemeCore

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,322,195,445.930768 with 1,254,878,673.4235427 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 1.60838691 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $11,742,418.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MemeCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MemeCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

