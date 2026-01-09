Mira (MIRA) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Mira (MIRA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Mira token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Mira has a total market cap of $27.55 million and $4.70 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mira has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,717.07 or 0.99821982 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,291.41 or 0.99859128 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mira

Mira launched on September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. Mira’s official Twitter account is @miranetwork. Mira’s official website is mira.network. Mira’s official message board is mira.network/writing.

Mira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 223,913,466 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.14400329 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $5,425,798.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mira using one of the exchanges listed above.

