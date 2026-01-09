Analyzing Volex (OTC:VLXGF) & Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Volex (OTC:VLXGF – Get Free Report) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Volex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Daktronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Volex and Daktronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Daktronics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Daktronics has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Daktronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daktronics is more favorable than Volex.

This table compares Volex and Daktronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daktronics $756.48 million 1.33 -$10.12 million $0.13 158.77

Volex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daktronics.

Profitability

This table compares Volex and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volex N/A N/A N/A Daktronics 0.96% 15.42% 8.15%

Summary

Daktronics beats Volex on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords. It also offers plugs, connectors, and receptacles. Its products are used in complex industrial technology, consumer electronics, electric vehicle, and medical markets. The company sells its products through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies. Volex plc was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; LED message displays and sings; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards and street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

