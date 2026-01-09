Hey Anon (ANON) Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Hey Anon has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hey Anon token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hey Anon has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $910.18 thousand worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hey Anon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90,717.07 or 0.99821982 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,291.41 or 0.99859128 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hey Anon Profile

Hey Anon was first traded on December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 20,961,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,411,584 tokens. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai. The official website for Hey Anon is heyanon.ai. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai.

Hey Anon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 20,961,083.951299 with 13,411,584.005432 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 1.33274023 USD and is down -10.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $955,839.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hey Anon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hey Anon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hey Anon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hey Anon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.