Linde PLC $LIN Position Increased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,098,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 82.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,683,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,543,000 after buying an additional 760,954 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,972,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,198,000 after buying an additional 463,977 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $187,359,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 48.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,131,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,617,000 after buying an additional 370,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $439.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.52. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $486.38.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. CICC Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.00.

Linde Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

