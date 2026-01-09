55,020 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $90.98 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $91.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

