Comparing National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) & Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) and Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Australia Bank and Banco Do Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 2 0 0 3 2.80 Banco Do Brasil 0 3 0 0 2.00

National Australia Bank currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.42%. Given National Australia Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Australia Bank is more favorable than Banco Do Brasil.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $38.78 billion 2.78 $4.35 billion N/A N/A Banco Do Brasil $66.83 billion 0.47 $2.45 billion $0.43 12.63

This table compares National Australia Bank and Banco Do Brasil”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Australia Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Do Brasil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Banco Do Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banco Do Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Banco Do Brasil pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Banco Do Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Do Brasil 3.76% 11.21% 0.84%

Risk and Volatility

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Do Brasil has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Australia Bank beats Banco Do Brasil on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Banco Do Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.