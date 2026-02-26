RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7,518.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

