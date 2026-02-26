Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.65. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares traded.

Telstra Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Telstra alerts:

Telstra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telstra Corporation Limited is a leading Australian telecommunications and technology company that provides a broad range of communications services to consumers, businesses and government organizations. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and home internet services, and retailing of devices and customer support. Telstra also serves enterprise and wholesale customers with network solutions, managed services and connectivity products tailored for carriers, large businesses and public sector clients.

The company offers mobile voice and data plans on nationwide 4G and 5G networks, fixed broadband access (including services over the national broadband network), and bundled consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.