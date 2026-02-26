Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $589,000 in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR $CSAN

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cosan by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSAN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cosan in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cosan from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cosan in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CSAN) is a Brazilian diversified energy and logistics group focused on agribusiness, fuels, and infrastructure. Its core activities include the cultivation of sugarcane, production of ethanol and sugar, generation of bioelectricity from bagasse, and distribution of fuels under the Raízen joint venture with Shell. Through its subsidiary Moove, Cosan is a leading global producer of base oils and lubricants, while Comgás serves as one of Brazil’s largest natural gas distributors.

Founded in 1936 in the state of São Paulo, Cosan has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

