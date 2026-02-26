Optiver Holding B.V. Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 65.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 12,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $165.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Baidu to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $100.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. China Renaissance raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Baidu from $100.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.94.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

