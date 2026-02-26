Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $715,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $168,069,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,011.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,267,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,058 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,251,000 after purchasing an additional 943,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,345,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,698,000 after buying an additional 779,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,719,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,245,000 after buying an additional 582,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.