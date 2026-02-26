Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 350.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 85,028 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,273 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 291,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 270,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 122,189 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV opened at $114.21 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

