TD Asset Management Inc Has $103.40 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $103,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $6,675,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $9,312,228.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 291,236 shares of company stock valued at $63,380,925 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.11. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

