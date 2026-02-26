Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.26 and traded as low as GBX 99.10. Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 101.40, with a volume of 764,250 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Regional REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 140.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £162.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.27.

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets. It aims to deliver an attractive total return to its shareholders, with a strong focus on income supported by additional capital growth prospects.

