Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,980 shares, a growth of 257.0% from the January 29th total of 13,718 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEOEY

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS: VEOEY) is a multinational environmental services company headquartered in France that provides a broad range of water, waste and energy management solutions to municipal and industrial customers. Its core activities include water supply and wastewater treatment, collection and recovery of solid and hazardous waste, and energy services such as district heating and industrial energy optimization. The company also develops circular economy and recycling programs, environmental engineering, and operational maintenance services aimed at improving resource efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Veolia serves public-sector clients and private businesses across many regions worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.