First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 192901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $802.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,491,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2,234.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,294 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6,008.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 569,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 560,528 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 541,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 469,480 shares during the period.

First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries. The universe of stocks consists of dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index that have a positive five-year dividend-per-share growth rate and a dividend to earnings-per-share ratio of 60% or less.

