Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,170 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the January 29th total of 5,293 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,347 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shoprite Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Limited, trading in the form of American Depositary Receipts under the symbol SRGHY on the OTC Markets, is the largest food retailer on the African continent. Headquartered in Brackenfell, South Africa, the company operates a diversified portfolio of supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores. Its retail network serves both urban and rural markets with a focus on affordability, quality fresh produce and a broad range of everyday household items.

The company’s core retail brands include Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Usave and OK Furniture, each tailored to specific market segments.

