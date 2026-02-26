Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,441,321 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the January 29th total of 395,692 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.7 days.

Swire Properties Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Swire Properties has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.35.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties is a Hong Kong–based property developer and investor, operating as a subsidiary of Swire Pacific. The company focuses on the development, investment and management of mixed-use property portfolios, encompassing office towers, shopping malls, residential complexes and hotels. With a strategic emphasis on creating vibrant urban centres, Swire Properties combines long-term investment horizons with design-led development to deliver high-quality spaces for businesses, retailers and residents.

In its home market, Swire Properties owns and manages landmark projects such as Pacific Place, Taikoo Place and Citygate.

