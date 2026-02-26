Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 812.59 and traded as low as GBX 810. Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 818, with a volume of 166,117 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 32.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 812.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 808.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 13.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Edinburgh Investment had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 95.34%.

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2. Growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of UK inflation. It is managed by Imran Sattar, with Emily Barnard being the Deputy Manager. He constructs a high conviction portfolio of c.40 holdings based on fundamental company research.

