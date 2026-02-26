RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,466 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 956,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 297,288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $50.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

