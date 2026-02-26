JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.