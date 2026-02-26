Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, January 9th.

ATZAF opened at $94.61 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $100.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60.

Aritzia Inc is a Canadian fashion retailer specializing in women’s apparel and accessories. Founded in 1984 by Brian Hill in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company has grown from a single boutique into a vertically integrated lifestyle brand. Aritzia designs, manufactures and markets a range of in-house labels, including TNA, Wilfred, Babaton and Super Puff, catering to a contemporary female clientele that values both trend-driven and timeless wardrobe essentials.

The company’s product assortment spans outerwear, knitwear, denim, suiting, activewear and accessories, with an emphasis on quality fabrics, fit and craftsmanship.

