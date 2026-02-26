Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASMB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

ASMB stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $464.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6,382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

