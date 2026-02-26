Insider Buying: Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) Insider Buys A$3,463,020.00 in Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) insider Frank Calabria purchased 291,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.88 per share, with a total value of A$3,463,020.00.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Origin Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 248.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 1st. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Cooper-Eromanga basin in Queensland.

