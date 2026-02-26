Insider Selling: RTX (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells $7,349,797.80 in Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $196.13 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.24. The firm has a market cap of $263.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

