Insider Selling: RTX (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells $7,349,797.80 in Stock

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RTX opened at $196.13 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.24. The firm has a market cap of $263.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: DARPA awards BBN Technologies (an RTX unit) a XENA contract to develop kilometer?range X?ray reconstruction algorithms — a high?value R&D win that strengthens RTX’s position in advanced sensing and government R&D revenue. DARPA taps RTX to advance kilometer-range X-ray vision
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon ELCAN (RTX) secured a production contract to supply customised Specter® DR sights to the German Armed Forces — a sizable European order (part of >100k sights demand) that supports near?term production revenue and defense backlog. RTX’s Raytheon ELCAN selected to deliver customised Specter® DR sights for German Armed Forces
- Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (RTX) is investing $200M to expand forging capacity in Columbus, GA — capacity add increases critical parts output (~30% boost for disks) supporting commercial and military engine programs and long?term cash flow. RTX’s Pratt & Whitney broadens manufacturing capabilities with $200 million investment in Columbus, Georgia
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (RTX) won a contract to establish domestic thin?film lithium niobate wafer production — reduces supply?chain risk for photonics used in secure communications and sensing, supporting higher?margin defense/communications programs. RTX Contract Brings Thin Film Lithium Niobate Supply Chain Closer To Home
- Positive Sentiment: Market chatter highlights a record backlog (~$268B) and recent Navy approval for the StormBreaker weapon — both items support revenue visibility and investor confidence in future defense demand. RTX Corporation Stock (RTX) Opinions on Record $268B Backlog
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: some firms are bullish while others remain cautious vs. peers (GE Aerospace comparison highlights differing growth profiles) — limits a clear one?way catalyst from upgrades alone. GE Aerospace vs. RTX: Which Aerospace & Defense Stock Should You Bet On?
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer?GPU headlines (NVIDIA RTX 50?series overclocking failures, connector melts) are driving social media noise but are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s aerospace & defense fundamentals — expect limited direct impact. RTX 5090 Extreme Overclock Burns Connector During 1200W Stress Test
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Neil G. Mitchill Jr. sold 35,755 shares — a large sale that can be perceived negatively by the market. Neil Mitchill, Jr. Sells 35,755 Shares of RTX
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares — adds to near?term selling pressure narrative. Ramsaran Maharajh Sells 15,124 Shares of RTX
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Dantaya Williams sold 12,713 shares — another executive disposal that may weigh on sentiment short term. Dantaya Williams Sells 12,713 Shares of RTX
About RTX
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
