Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF $MSDD

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.57% of GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of MSDD opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $156.71.
GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Profile
