Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF $MSDD

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.57% of GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of MSDD opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $156.71.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology and software. It uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF is domiciled in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short MSTR Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.