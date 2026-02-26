North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 191.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VIG opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $230.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

