tru Independence LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 375.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley bought 5,661 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

LYB stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently -146.13%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

