Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) CFO Sells $2,737,415.50 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,890.50. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,308,000 after buying an additional 3,423,501 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

