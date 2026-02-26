MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$1,916,625.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 403,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.75 per share, with a total value of A$1,916,625.00.

MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

MFF Capital Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 215.0%. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies. Value (acquisitions at attractive prices) and Quality (compounding growth) underpin MFF’s medium to longer-term analytical focus. MFF Capital Investments Limited was formed on November 10, 2006 and is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.