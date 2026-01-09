tru Independence LLC Has $15.71 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 4.1% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,074,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,526,000 after purchasing an additional 957,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,583,000 after buying an additional 907,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,403,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after buying an additional 430,935 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 688,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,929,000 after buying an additional 261,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,135,000 after acquiring an additional 258,172 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $72.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

