Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112,429 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $329,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bradley Minor sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $178,921.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,233.13. The trade was a 29.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 154,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

