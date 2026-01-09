Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,297 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,268,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,779,000 after purchasing an additional 124,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $162.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 28.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

