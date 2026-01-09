Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,475 Shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $212,874.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,490,286.19. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $212,973.75.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,700 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at about $539,998,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

