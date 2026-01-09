Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,233 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,033.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,139.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $980.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $990.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total transaction of $14,128,119.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,929,232.22. This represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,881 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,155. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1,009.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

