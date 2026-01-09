Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $393,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after acquiring an additional 994,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In other DexCom news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $171,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,946.40. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,690.17. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $448,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

