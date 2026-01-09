Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,438 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BXP were worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of BXP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BXP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BXP by 193.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BXP during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,621,144.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $300,480.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 70,710 shares of company stock worth $5,107,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BXP in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $79.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

BXP Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $67.06 on Friday. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is -220.47%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

