Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 543,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,412 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $17,317,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 335,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 281,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter.

LTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $57.56 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi?brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low?cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

